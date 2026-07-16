Robinson Value Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 6,749 Intuit Inc. $INTU

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,749 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000. Intuit accounts for about 1.6% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker's stock worth $19,156,152,000 after purchasing an additional 296,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,062,848 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,653,092,000 after buying an additional 180,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614,539 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,369,488,000 after buying an additional 87,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,100,857 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,378,912,000 after acquiring an additional 60,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,407,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Intuit (INTU) to Rank #2 (Buy) , citing improving earnings expectations and signaling near-term optimism that could help support the stock. Article Title

Zacks upgraded to , citing improving earnings expectations and signaling near-term optimism that could help support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks piece highlighted Intuit’s solid growth profile, reinforcing the view that the company still has strong long-term fundamentals. Article Title

Another Zacks piece highlighted solid growth profile, reinforcing the view that the company still has strong long-term fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive, with the average brokerage recommendation for INTU still equivalent to a Buy . Article Title

Wall Street analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive, with the average brokerage recommendation for still equivalent to a . Neutral Sentiment: A marketing-focused article about Intuit Mailchimp and Canva discussed partnership-style growth marketing themes, but it does not appear to carry a direct, immediate earnings impact for INTU . Article Title

A marketing-focused article about and Canva discussed partnership-style growth marketing themes, but it does not appear to carry a direct, immediate earnings impact for . Neutral Sentiment: Several comparison pieces on INTU vs. MSFT focus on valuation and relative attractiveness rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Several comparison pieces on focus on valuation and relative attractiveness rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted class-action lawsuits and securities-fraud investigations tied to alleged misstatements about TurboTax growth and pricing issues, which is the biggest near-term drag on sentiment for Intuit . Article Title

Multiple law firms announced or promoted tied to alleged misstatements about TurboTax growth and pricing issues, which is the biggest near-term drag on sentiment for . Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler reportedly initiated coverage with a sell-equivalent rating and a street-low price target, contributing to the stock’s decline. Article Title

Piper Sandler reportedly initiated coverage with a and a street-low price target, contributing to the stock’s decline. Negative Sentiment: Earlier reports also said INTU was hit after market hours as legal and valuation concerns intensified, adding to the recent weakness. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Intuit from $463.00 to $315.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Freedom Capital cut shares of Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $279.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.07. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.84 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Intuit's payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,992.50. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total transaction of $74,498.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,358.56. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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