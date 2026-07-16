Robinson Value Management Ltd. Takes Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,742 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000. Accenture makes up 1.6% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Accenture Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $137.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.83 and a 200-day moving average of $200.65. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $118.15 and a 52-week high of $291.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 10.66%.The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Accenture's payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Accenture from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Accenture from $186.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Accenture from $280.00 to $226.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Cowen lowered Accenture from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Accenture from $253.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $193.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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