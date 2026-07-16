Robinson Value Management Ltd. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,278 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $1,316,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $4,127,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $14,907,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company's 50-day moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $168.01.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Fiserv from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fiserv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $91.00 price target (down from $99.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $77.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 10,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $499,982.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,107 shares in the company, valued at $9,150,117.90. The trade was a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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