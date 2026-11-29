PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,316,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,779,000. Roblox comprises 0.1% of PointState Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. PointState Capital LP owned about 0.20% of Roblox at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,746,570 shares of the company's stock worth $709,552,000 after acquiring an additional 172,017 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Roblox by 216.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,992,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098,311 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Roblox by 12.2% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 3,812,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,522,000 after acquiring an additional 414,249 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Roblox by 34.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,243,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,623,000 after acquiring an additional 315,244 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Roblox by 382.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,544,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Roblox from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $53.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Roblox

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roblox news, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 16,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $796,206.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 346,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,316,454.28. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Amy Rawlings sold 4,768 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $224,477.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 70,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,125.08. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 164,977 shares of company stock worth $7,601,888 in the last 90 days. 10.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of RBLX opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $99.98. The stock's 50 day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 417.56% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation operates an online platform where users can play, create and share interactive digital experiences. The company provides Roblox Studio, a set of creation tools that lets developers and creators build games and other experiences for the platform. Roblox also supports social features that let users connect within experiences, as well as a virtual economy centered on Robux, its digital currency. Users can access the platform on devices including computers, mobile phones and game consoles.

See Also

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