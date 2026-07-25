Roblox Corporation $RBLX Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658,189 shares of the company's stock after selling 423,295 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Roblox worth $93,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 195.5% in the first quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 131,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 86,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,119 shares of the company's stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,238,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,247,000 after acquiring an additional 469,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company's stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roblox from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Roth Capital set a $65.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded Roblox from an "equal weight" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Roblox

Roblox News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Roblox Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Roblox Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 277.69% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In related news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 14,356 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $649,896.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 349,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,842,870.28. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 17,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $782,212.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 438,198 shares in the company, valued at $19,841,605.44. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,990. Corporate insiders own 10.05% of the company's stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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