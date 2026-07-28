Rock Springs Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC

Rock Springs Capital Management LP reduced its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC - Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 44,500 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Acadia Healthcare worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 54.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,233 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4,264.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period.

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Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.64. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $828.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Healthcare has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACHC. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.69.

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Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc NASDAQ: ACHC is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

Further Reading

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