Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) by 228.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP's holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $9,833,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 191,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $36,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,928 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 199.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 42,723 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 28,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $9,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company's stock.

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Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JAZZ stock opened at $255.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12,765.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $257.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 21.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total value of $278,196.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,950,604.67. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 2,741 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $662,143.37. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,311,100.19. This represents a 22.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 13,098 shares of company stock worth $3,131,906 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

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