Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in Omada Health, Inc. $OMDA

Rock Springs Capital Management LP decreased its position in Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA - Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 199,000 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.91% of Omada Health worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OMDA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omada Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $637,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omada Health during the 2nd quarter worth $458,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Omada Health during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Omada Health during the second quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omada Health in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Omada Health

In other news, CEO Sean P. Duffy sold 25,886 shares of Omada Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $587,094.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 411,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,341,007.48. This trade represents a 5.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Craig Gracey sold 6,894 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $120,093.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,107.22. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 193,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,425 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.38% of the company's stock.

Omada Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OMDA opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.22. Omada Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Omada Health had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Omada Health, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Omada Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Omada Health in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Omada Health in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.33.

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Omada Health Company Profile

Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company's platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.

In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.

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