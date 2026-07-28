Rock Springs Capital Management LP Invests $4.86 Million in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,800 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,863,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $337.31 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $315.18 and its 200-day moving average is $335.37. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $281.00 and a 1-year high of $404.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is 40.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $369.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $392.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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