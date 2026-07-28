Rock Springs Capital Management LP Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. $DNTH

Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNTH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 3,366.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,577,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,311 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 88.2% during the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company's stock worth $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,619 shares of the company's stock worth $62,129,000 after purchasing an additional 836,571 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,434,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $22,545,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Dianthus Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 26,530 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $2,404,148.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $362,480. This trade represents a 86.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 30,000 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $2,424,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,424,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 87,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,985,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ DNTH opened at $104.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.70. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $107.99.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.22. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,998.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Dianthus Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

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