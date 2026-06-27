Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 3,133 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,405 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 11.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company's stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 467.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company's stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 5.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Teradyne Trading Down 7.4%

NASDAQ:TER opened at $436.86 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $472.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $382.07 and a 200-day moving average of $308.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.Teradyne's revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price target on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $363.87.

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Teradyne News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,304. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total transaction of $348,132.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,203,344.42. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Further Reading

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