Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,765 shares of the online travel company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 3,682,100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $787,049,000 after buying an additional 309,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $779,275,000 after buying an additional 728,063 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Expedia Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,842 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $667,507,000 after buying an additional 230,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $861,979,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 24,899.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $386,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,232 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts: Sign Up

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $263.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.33. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.22 and a 1-year high of $303.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,454.38. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,569,384. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $266.00 to $262.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $256.00 to $253.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Expedia Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on Expedia Group from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $284.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Expedia Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Expedia Group wasn't on the list.

While Expedia Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here