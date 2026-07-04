Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 15,167 Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Free Report) by 388.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,072 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 674.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 705 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 795 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in GlobalFoundries by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at GlobalFoundries

In related news, insider Michael James Hogan sold 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $232,064.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $799,377.60. The trade was a 22.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $233,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,964.82. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,366.

GlobalFoundries Price Performance

Shares of GlobalFoundries stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.36. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $92.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.76.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. GlobalFoundries's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on GlobalFoundries to $125.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price objective on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $74.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GFS

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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