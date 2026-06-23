Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 53,793 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,160 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 53,793 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $29,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 22.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,784 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,401,000 after acquiring an additional 19,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 136,884 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $265.66 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $258.33 and its 200 day moving average is $263.66. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.82 and a 1 year high of $303.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Illinois Tool Works's payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $247.99 per share, with a total value of $199,879.94. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,679.48. This represents a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $271.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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