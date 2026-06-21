Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $45.55 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC - Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,251,437 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 79,488 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.31% of Ares Capital worth $45,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 32,955 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,530 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 57,092 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company's stock.

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Ares Capital Stock Performance

ARCC opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29. Ares Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 37.30%.The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.6%. Ares Capital's dividend payout ratio is 117.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ares Capital

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation NASDAQ: ARCC is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that specializes in providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As a BDC, Ares Capital offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of tailored credit investments, including senior secured loans, unitranche financing, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The firm's flexible capital structures are designed to support companies seeking growth capital, refinancing or strategic acquisitions.

Through its credit platform, Ares Capital focuses on originations, underwriting and portfolio management across a range of industries, with a particular emphasis on sectors such as healthcare, technology, industrials and business services.

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