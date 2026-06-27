Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 198.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,638 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 897.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 57,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,002 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 195,769 shares of the company's stock worth $60,763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,810 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 354,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,872,000 after buying an additional 189,820 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 162.1% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,378,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $427,871,000 after buying an additional 852,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 345,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,029,000 after buying an additional 141,755 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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MongoDB Trading Up 7.0%

MDB stock opened at $314.71 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.47 and a 1-year high of $444.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -850.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1,060.69 and a beta of 1.57. The business's 50 day moving average is $312.40 and its 200-day moving average is $332.51.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.MongoDB's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on MongoDB from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $435.00 price objective on MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $396.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on MDB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total transaction of $15,326,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 161,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,980,727.92. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.63, for a total transaction of $1,783,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $534,945. This represents a 76.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,182 shares of company stock valued at $49,910,727. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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