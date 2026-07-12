Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT - Free Report) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 14,089 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Brinker International were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,819,397 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $691,680,000 after acquiring an additional 73,346 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Brinker International by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,975,655 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $427,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,266 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,393,604 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $176,542,000 after purchasing an additional 301,912 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 667.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,142,263 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $163,938,000 after purchasing an additional 993,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,137,863 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $163,306,000 after purchasing an additional 558,799 shares in the last quarter.

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Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of Brinker International stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.88. 952,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,455. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $152.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.30 and a 12 month high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. Brinker International had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 123.22%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.60-10.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EAT. TD Cowen cut their price target on Brinker International from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Brinker International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brinker International from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $185.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on EAT

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc NYSE: EAT is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili's® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano's® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili's brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

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