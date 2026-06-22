Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,386,265 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 57,451 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.9% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Visa worth $486,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Visa by 446.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $327.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.20. The company has a market capitalization of $587.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $359.66.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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