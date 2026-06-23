Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS - Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,696 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 61,949 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.60% of ONE Gas worth $28,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 495.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $1,430,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,473 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised ONE Gas from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen cut ONE Gas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OGS

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.97 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $831.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. ONE Gas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company's service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

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