Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 235.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,243 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 78,043 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter J. Arduini purchased 4,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.92 per share, for a total transaction of $249,806.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 259,424 shares in the company, valued at $15,544,686.08. This represents a 1.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang purchased 1,000 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.01 per share, with a total value of $63,010.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $863,363.02. This represents a 7.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.74. The firm's 50-day moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average is $74.01. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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