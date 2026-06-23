Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 10,133 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. $PJT

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,619 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 10,133 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.64% of PJT Partners worth $25,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PJT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on PJT Partners from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut PJT Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded PJT Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PJT Partners

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 3,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $457,290.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 2,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $312,786.36. The trade was a 59.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,225,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,956,406.54. This trade represents a 12.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company's stock.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

NYSE PJT opened at $154.80 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $155.83 and its 200 day moving average is $158.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.85. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.73 and a fifty-two week high of $195.62.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $418.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.38 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. PJT Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners is a global advisory-focused investment bank that delivers strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital solutions to corporations, partnerships, and governments. The firm operates through three primary business segments: Strategic Advisory, which covers mergers and acquisitions, shareholder advisory, and capital markets advisory; Restructuring and Special Situations, which provides advice on debt and liability management, distressed mergers and acquisitions, and financial restructurings; and Park Hill, the firm's dedicated capital-raising and secondary advisory business for private equity, real estate, hedge funds, and infrastructure.

The Strategic Advisory practice at PJT Partners assists clients with complex transactions such as cross-border mergers, spin-offs, divestitures, and takeover defenses, drawing on deep industry expertise and global reach.

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