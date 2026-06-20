Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 13,765 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,230 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 13,765 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $80,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,128,357,000 after buying an additional 1,220,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,873,646 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $9,604,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,588,604 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,597,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,888 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its position in Walt Disney by 9,060.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,338,660,000 after acquiring an additional 37,719,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,388,278,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of DIS opened at $104.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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