Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 39,267 Shares of Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX - Free Report) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 39,267 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Cognex were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Cognex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company's stock.

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Cognex Stock Down 4.9%

CGNX opened at $67.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71 and a beta of 1.49. Cognex Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.62%.The business had revenue of $268.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Cognex has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.440 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Corporation will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Cognex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognex news, VP Darren Marc Long sold 20,252 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,343,517.68. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $264,696.60. This trade represents a 83.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Fennell sold 64,873 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $4,349,734.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $755,184.15. This trade represents a 85.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 224,847 shares of company stock worth $14,975,098 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stephens upped their target price on Cognex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Cognex from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $71.14.

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Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

Further Reading

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