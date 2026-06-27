Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 6,229 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,571 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,229 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research raised Cloudflare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.35.

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Cloudflare Stock Up 4.6%

NYSE:NET opened at $237.06 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $276.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -948.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 228.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $222.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.62.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $639.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total transaction of $5,618,199.51. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,391,291.75. The trade was a 35.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.95, for a total transaction of $594,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 494,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,575,108.65. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 566,245 shares of company stock valued at $121,338,593. 10.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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