Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 85,309 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,944 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 85,309 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.64% of Huron Consulting Group worth $18,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 11,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 240 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $673,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,393 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $42,777,000 after acquiring an additional 26,933 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

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Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 5.6%

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $95.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.88 and a 12 month high of $186.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.02.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 5.94%.The company had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director Joy Brown sold 1,821 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $191,223.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at $900,460.75. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $70,827.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,221,686.44. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,658 shares of company stock valued at $415,931. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HURN. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $184.25.

View Our Latest Report on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

Further Reading

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