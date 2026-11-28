Durable Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT - Free Report) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,592,040 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,896,198 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.27% of Rocket Companies worth $87,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 44,581.8% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 4,915 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,222 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company's stock.

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Rocket Companies Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of RKT opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.27.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 11.14%. Rocket Companies's revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jesse Bray sold 225,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $3,093,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,503,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at $103,166,621.25. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 675,000 shares of company stock worth $8,780,824. Corporate insiders own 57.68% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $22.50 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Rocket Companies and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $13.00 target price on Rocket Companies and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RKT

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc. is a financial technology company based in Detroit, Michigan. Founded in 1985 as Rock Financial, the business later became Quicken Loans and introduced the Rocket Mortgage brand in 2015. Rocket Companies became a publicly traded parent company in 2020. The company's core business is residential mortgage lending and servicing in the United States. Through Rocket Mortgage, it offers home-purchase and refinancing loans, while related businesses provide services such as personal finance tools through Rocket Money, real estate search through Rocket Homes, and title and closing support through Rocket Close.

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