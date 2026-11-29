Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT - Free Report) by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,983 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,189,530 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC's holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 44,581.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 4,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,222 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKT

Insider Transactions at Rocket Companies

In related news, CEO Jesse Bray sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $3,093,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,503,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $103,166,621.25. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 675,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,780,824. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

RKT opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.27. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Rocket Companies's revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc. is a financial technology company based in Detroit, Michigan. Founded in 1985 as Rock Financial, the business later became Quicken Loans and introduced the Rocket Mortgage brand in 2015. Rocket Companies became a publicly traded parent company in 2020. The company's core business is residential mortgage lending and servicing in the United States. Through Rocket Mortgage, it offers home-purchase and refinancing loans, while related businesses provide services such as personal finance tools through Rocket Money, real estate search through Rocket Homes, and title and closing support through Rocket Close.

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