Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Shares Purchased by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 23,885 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 509,250 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $35,525,000 after purchasing an additional 38,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rocket Lab by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,308,033,000 after buying an additional 5,610,469 shares in the last quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 86.2% in the first quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP now owns 19,808 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,592,443 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $180,849,000 after buying an additional 154,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,245,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725,536 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Lab alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, insider Marvin Bradford Clevenger sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $513,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 473,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,517,913.25. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 334,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,365,830. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,849,294 shares of company stock worth $362,816,208 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

More Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Rocket Lab Stock Up 0.3%

RKLB opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.72 and a beta of 2.54. Rocket Lab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities began coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.18.

Get Our Latest Report on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rocket Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here