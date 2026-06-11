Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Shares Sold by Sharpepoint LLC

Sharpepoint LLC lowered its stake in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,407 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after selling 7,363 shares during the period. Rocket Lab makes up approximately 3.4% of Sharpepoint LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sharpepoint LLC's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 15,905 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $11,808,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 434,675 shares in the company, valued at $51,326,424. The trade was a 18.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 70,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $10,159,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 376,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,642,751.17. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 485,515 shares of company stock valued at $66,909,882. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on RKLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price target on Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.88.

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Rocket Lab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Rocket Lab Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of RKLB opened at $105.05 on Thursday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.28 and a beta of 2.49. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.36.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The firm had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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