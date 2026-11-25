Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,963 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 47,238 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Rocket Lab worth $61,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,124,970,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab in the second quarter valued at $245,764,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter worth about $437,280,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,856,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab during the second quarter worth approximately $171,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

These are some of the RKLB headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab has secured more than $515 million in Neutron launch contracts covering eight missions, taking its Neutron backlog to 16 missions. The bookings and reported ability to raise launch prices point to solid demand, though Neutron has yet to fly. Can Rocket Lab's $515 Million Neutron Deals Lift Its Launch Backlog?

Rocket Lab has secured more than $515 million in Neutron launch contracts covering eight missions, taking its Neutron backlog to 16 missions. The bookings and reported ability to raise launch prices point to solid demand, though Neutron has yet to fly. Neutral Sentiment: Space stocks gave back much of Monday’s rebound, suggesting sector-wide trading contributed to the weakness rather than a new company-specific operational announcement. Space Stocks Retrace Monday's Rally

Space stocks gave back much of Monday’s rebound, suggesting sector-wide trading contributed to the weakness rather than a new company-specific operational announcement. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho initiated coverage with an Underperform rating and a $40 price target, below the stock’s recent $45.98 close. The bearish call was cited as a reason shares slipped and may reinforce concerns about the stock’s valuation. Rocket Lab Stock Slips After Mizuho Sets $40 Price Target

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $85.00 target price on Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rocket Lab from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab Stock Down 7.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.98 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.72 and a beta of 3.15.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nina Armagno sold 10,926 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $576,674.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 100,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,304,178.88. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Adam Spice sold 140,157 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $9,925,918.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,155,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,865,582.94. This trade represents a 10.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 472,989 shares of company stock valued at $29,450,198. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is a space company that provides launch services and spacecraft and satellite systems for commercial, civil, and national security customers. Founded in 2006 by Peter Beck, the company operates internationally, with headquarters in Long Beach, California, and launch operations in New Zealand and the United States. Its launch business centers on Electron, a small orbital rocket designed to carry satellites to space, and HASTE, a suborbital vehicle used for hypersonic test missions. Rocket Lab is also developing Neutron, a larger launch vehicle.

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