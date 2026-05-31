Rockline Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,240 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 458.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,254 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the sale, the director owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,212.72. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $124.56 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company's 50-day moving average is $98.05 and its 200 day moving average is $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. ServiceNow's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $134.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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