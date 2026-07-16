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Rockport Wealth LLC Has $4.53 Million Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rockport Wealth LLC reduced its Invesco QQQ stake by 18.3% in the first quarter, selling 1,762 shares and leaving it with 7,848 shares valued at about $4.53 million.
  • Broader institutional ownership remains significant, with hedge funds and other investors still holding 44.58% of QQQ shares, even as several smaller firms added new positions.
  • Recent developments were mostly supportive for QQQ: softer June CPI data eased Fed hike fears, and the ETF also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.8135 per share from $0.73.
  • Interested in Invesco QQQ? Here are five stocks we like better.

Rockport Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,848 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Shcp LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $717.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $720.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $652.26. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $551.56 and a 52-week high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.8135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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