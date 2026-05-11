Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 197.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,905 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 819,708 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $286,522,000 after purchasing an additional 451,038 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,666.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,722 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $112,451,000 after buying an additional 303,506 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 126.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,964 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $112,536,000 after buying an additional 179,606 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 167.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 260,172 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $89,637,000 after buying an additional 162,805 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 34.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 617,081 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $215,750,000 after acquiring an additional 157,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company's stock.

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Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $453.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.56. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.14 and a 52 week high of $463.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm's 50 day moving average is $386.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's payout ratio is 57.38%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 198 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $78,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,465,195. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total value of $1,818,727.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,563.98. This trade represents a 96.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $24,296,483 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rockwell Automation this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $448.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $440.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $445.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Rockwell Automation from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $438.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

Further Reading

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