Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Purchased by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 100.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,158 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Rockwell Automation Trading Down 4.4%

NYSE ROK opened at $440.24 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.44 and a 1 year high of $468.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $424.76 and a 200 day moving average of $406.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Rockwell Automation's payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $380.00 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $495.00 to $515.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $451.75.

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Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.43, for a total value of $1,133,039.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,353,591.76. This represents a 15.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,774,800. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 12,308 shares of company stock worth $5,339,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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