Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,493 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $32,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,206,311 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,527,249,000 after purchasing an additional 114,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,793,425 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,675,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,809 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,423,449 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $497,538,000 after purchasing an additional 49,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,788 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $431,945,000 after purchasing an additional 132,637 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.1% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 989,429 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $345,835,000 after purchasing an additional 122,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company's stock.

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Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $440.65 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $397.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.09. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.56. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.70 and a 52-week high of $463.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.Rockwell Automation's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Rockwell Automation's payout ratio is 57.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $404.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $380.00 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $449.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,985 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total value of $812,599.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,217.32. The trade was a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.01, for a total transaction of $5,930,794.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,835,262.32. This trade represents a 50.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 60,141 shares of company stock valued at $24,745,509 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rockwell Automation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted Rockwell Automation’s earnings forecasts for several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling higher expected profitability and supporting the stock’s bullish tone.

Zacks Research lifted Rockwell Automation’s earnings forecasts for several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling higher expected profitability and supporting the stock’s bullish tone. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to be viewed favorably in market commentary as a long-term momentum and “high-quality compounder” name, reinforcing positive sentiment around the stock.

The company continues to be viewed favorably in market commentary as a long-term momentum and “high-quality compounder” name, reinforcing positive sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Rockwell Automation presented at the Wolfe Research 19th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference, which may have helped keep investor attention on the stock but did not include a clearly reported new catalyst. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) Presents at Wolfe Research 19th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference Transcript

Rockwell Automation presented at the Wolfe Research 19th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference, which may have helped keep investor attention on the stock but did not include a clearly reported new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: A new global study highlighted that 90% of manufacturers say digital transformation is now essential, a trend that supports Rockwell Automation’s long-term end-market narrative. Rockwell Automation, Inc.: 90% of Manufacturers Say Digital Transformation Is Now Essential, According to New Global Study

A new global study highlighted that 90% of manufacturers say digital transformation is now essential, a trend that supports Rockwell Automation’s long-term end-market narrative. Negative Sentiment: VP John M. Miller sold 1,054 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, which can weigh on sentiment even though the sale was routine and disclosed in advance. John M. Miller insider trade

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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