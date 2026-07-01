Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV Shares Sold by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 425,500 shares during the quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd's holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 15.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,673,233 shares of the company's stock worth $74,049,000 after purchasing an additional 360,797 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth $3,620,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,076,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $196,019,000 after buying an additional 139,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company's stock.

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Roivant Sciences Trading Up 1.9%

ROIV stock opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.98 and a beta of 1.13. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company's 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.41 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 3,629.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $6,632,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,613,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,489,169.08. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $27,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,701,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,388,414.30. The trade was a 5.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,341,475 shares of company stock valued at $76,791,271. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ROIV. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Roivant Sciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Leerink Partners set a $42.00 target price on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Roivant Sciences

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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