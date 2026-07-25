Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV Stake Boosted by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the quarter. Roivant Sciences makes up about 4.0% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Roivant Sciences worth $77,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,740.3% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 33.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 7,614.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In other news, Director Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,750 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $610,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $566,376.12. The trade was a 51.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 800,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $27,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,701,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $473,388,414.30. The trade was a 5.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,855,913 shares of company stock valued at $62,649,633. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Leerink Partners set a $42.00 target price on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of -58.35 and a beta of 1.11. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roivant Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roivant Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Roivant Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here