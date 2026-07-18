Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV Stake Raised by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577,147 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 201,041 shares during the quarter. Roivant Sciences comprises approximately 2.0% of Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Roivant Sciences worth $15,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,740.3% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 7,614.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.59.

View Our Latest Report on ROIV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 12,380 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $436,766.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,689,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,953,776.48. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,750 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $610,245.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $566,376.12. This represents a 51.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,055,913 shares of company stock valued at $68,567,633. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 1.7%

ROIV stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

See Also

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