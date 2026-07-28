Rokos Capital Management LLP Acquires New Shares in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 103,311 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $62,429,000. Lockheed Martin comprises 0.5% of Rokos Capital Management LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $64,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,739 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 276,383 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $167,043,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $580.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.11. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $524.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $574.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $412.55 and a one year high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 91.42%. The firm had revenue of $20.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is presently 50.87%.

Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin is participating in a framework agreement with the Department of War and L3Harris to substantially increase production of PAC-3 MSE missiles. The multiyear procurement structure could improve order visibility and support long-term sales for Lockheed’s missile-defense business. L3Harris PAC-3 MSE production agreement

Lockheed Martin is participating in a framework agreement with the Department of War and L3Harris to substantially increase production of PAC-3 MSE missiles. The multiyear procurement structure could improve order visibility and support long-term sales for Lockheed’s missile-defense business. Positive Sentiment: A separate agreement is expected to quadruple propulsion production for the THAAD missile-defense system, reinforcing demand for Lockheed’s air- and missile-defense portfolio and signaling government support for expanded capacity. L3Harris THAAD propulsion agreement

A separate agreement is expected to quadruple propulsion production for the THAAD missile-defense system, reinforcing demand for Lockheed’s air- and missile-defense portfolio and signaling government support for expanded capacity. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights Lockheed’s quarterly earnings beat, record backlog and raised investor interest following renewed geopolitical tensions, including the Iran conflict. Broader NATO rearmament and higher U.S. defense spending also provide a favorable demand backdrop. RTX and Lockheed earnings and backlog

Recent coverage highlights Lockheed’s quarterly earnings beat, record backlog and raised investor interest following renewed geopolitical tensions, including the Iran conflict. Broader NATO rearmament and higher U.S. defense spending also provide a favorable demand backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Zacks classifies LMT as a strong value stock, potentially attracting investors seeking a large defense contractor with durable government demand and improving production prospects. Zacks Lockheed Martin value analysis

Zacks classifies LMT as a strong value stock, potentially attracting investors seeking a large defense contractor with durable government demand and improving production prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Lockheed is reportedly building weapons before receiving Pentagon orders, which could help it respond quickly to urgent demand but may tie up cash and increase inventory or contracting risk if orders are delayed. Lockheed Martin weapons production ahead of orders

Lockheed is reportedly building weapons before receiving Pentagon orders, which could help it respond quickly to urgent demand but may tie up cash and increase inventory or contracting risk if orders are delayed. Negative Sentiment: After a strong earnings rally, investors may be taking profits and reassessing whether the stock’s elevated valuation already reflects much of the backlog, geopolitical and defense-spending upside. This helps explain weaker trading despite favorable long-term headlines. Lockheed Martin record backlog market concerns

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $581.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $626.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

See Also

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