Rokos Capital Management LLP Sells 88,804 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Rokos Capital Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,491 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 88,804 shares during the quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $49,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $553,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,769 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,363,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,600 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $204,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,197 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,599,962 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $440,614,000 after buying an additional 807,962 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 298.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 997,223 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $274,625,000 after buying an additional 747,102 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $615.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $898.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STX

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $870,507.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,776,015.10. This represents a 18.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $1,200,579.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,639,736.72. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong AI-related demand remains the key bullish factor. Analysts are focusing on rising nearline hard-disk-drive demand from data centers, increasing exabyte shipments and continued momentum for Seagate’s Mozaic platform. Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring reportedly remains highly constructive, saying the hard-drive market has strengthened. Can Increasing HDD Exabyte Shipments Bolster Seagate's Q4 Earnings?

Analysts are focusing on rising nearline hard-disk-drive demand from data centers, increasing exabyte shipments and continued momentum for Seagate’s Mozaic platform. Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring reportedly remains highly constructive, saying the hard-drive market has strengthened. Positive Sentiment: Prior operating performance provides support. Seagate’s latest reported quarter exceeded consensus expectations, with revenue rising 44.1% year over year, while management’s fourth-quarter earnings guidance of $4.80–$5.20 per share sets a relatively strong bar for the upcoming report.

Seagate’s latest reported quarter exceeded consensus expectations, with revenue rising 44.1% year over year, while management’s fourth-quarter earnings guidance of $4.80–$5.20 per share sets a relatively strong bar for the upcoming report. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders anticipate significant volatility. With earnings due Tuesday, market participants expect a large post-report move, making the results, forward guidance and commentary on AI infrastructure spending especially important for STX’s near-term direction. Here's How Much Traders See Seagate Stock Moving After Earnings

With earnings due Tuesday, market participants expect a large post-report move, making the results, forward guidance and commentary on AI infrastructure spending especially important for STX’s near-term direction. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking are weighing on the stock. The pullback follows a sharp long-term advance, leaving investors concerned that strong expectations may already be reflected in the share price. Seagate is also trading amid weakness across AI, memory and hardware stocks.

The pullback follows a sharp long-term advance, leaving investors concerned that strong expectations may already be reflected in the share price. Seagate is also trading amid weakness across AI, memory and hardware stocks. Negative Sentiment: Tariff uncertainty adds pressure. New U.S. tariffs affecting key semiconductor trading partners have contributed to sector-wide selling and raised concerns about costs, supply chains and international demand ahead of earnings. Seagate Technology Holdings Falls On Tariffs As Fair Value Stays In Focus

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $816.99 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $894.67 and its 200-day moving average is $615.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $183.19 billion, a PE ratio of 77.51 and a beta of 2.04. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $138.30 and a 12-month high of $1,145.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The firm's revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Seagate Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seagate Technology wasn't on the list.

While Seagate Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here