Rokos Capital Management LLP Takes $59.61 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 172,704 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,611,000. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 0.5% of Rokos Capital Management LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of L3Harris Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1,233.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $303.74 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $267.25 and a twelve month high of $379.23. The firm has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.The business's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total value of $676,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,406.40. The trade was a 34.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $361.70.

View Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

See Also

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