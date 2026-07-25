Roku, Inc. $ROKU Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565,100 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 290,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Roku worth $148,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,125 shares of the company's stock worth $258,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,407 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Roku by 229.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,038,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $192,868,000 after buying an additional 1,419,772 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 7,087.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,421,440 shares of the company's stock worth $154,212,000 after buying an additional 1,401,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,808,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 882,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,787,000 after acquiring an additional 699,336 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Roku from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Evercore lowered Roku from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $155.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Roku Price Performance

ROKU opened at $141.97 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.40 and a 200-day moving average of $113.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 2.01.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Roku had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.06%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Roku

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 9,593 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.52, for a total transaction of $1,204,113.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,323.76. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $857,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,854.40. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,499 shares of company stock valued at $30,582,963. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company's stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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