Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 5,259.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,812,253 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,778,441 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Rollins worth $54,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its position in Rollins by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 642 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Rollins by 3.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in Rollins by 4.8% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 7,106 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in Rollins by 6.6% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 5,906 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company's stock.

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Rollins Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:ROL opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $66.14. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34. Rollins had a return on equity of 39.43% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Rollins's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Rollins's previous quarterly dividend of $0.1825. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Rollins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rollins from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $42.00 target price on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rollins from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $33.00 price target on Rollins and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rollins from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROL

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc. is a pest-control services company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Through brands including Orkin, it provides pest management and prevention services to residential and commercial customers, addressing insects, rodents and other common pests. Its services also include termite inspection and treatment, mosquito control, wildlife removal and related home services. Rollins operates through a portfolio of regional and specialty brands, including HomeTeam Pest Defense and Critter Control.

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