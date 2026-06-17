Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP is Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP's 9th Largest Position

Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 8.3% of Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $50,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $10,053,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $20,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,245 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $261,945,000 after acquiring an additional 30,819 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,098 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $23,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,553,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $472.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROP opened at $337.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.77. The stock's 50-day moving average is $341.07 and its 200-day moving average is $373.12. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.96 and a 52-week high of $575.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.74%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roper Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roper Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Roper Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here