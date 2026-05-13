Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Position Increased by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Empire Life Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.'s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $20,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 36.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $472.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ ROP opened at $323.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $313.07 and a 1-year high of $584.03. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $353.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. Roper Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.74%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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