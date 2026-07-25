Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,615 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,553,932,000 after buying an additional 1,384,656 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 206.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,710 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $474,070,000 after acquiring an additional 903,223 shares during the period. OpenArc Corporate Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,567,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 772,347 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $343,795,000 after acquiring an additional 510,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

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Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $367.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business's 50 day moving average is $340.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.96 and a 12-month high of $564.68.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.24%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.74%.

Roper Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Roper Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roper posted Q2 adjusted EPS of $5.38 , topping the $5.29 consensus, while revenue rose 8.5% year over year to $2.11 billion , signaling solid operational momentum. Roper Technologies Lifts 2026 Targets, 2Q Profit, Revenues Rise

Roper posted , topping the $5.29 consensus, while revenue rose year over year to , signaling solid operational momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year 2026 guidance , now expecting EPS of $22.15 to $22.30 and Q3 EPS of $5.75 to $5.80 , both above prior Wall Street expectations. Roper Technologies raises annual profit forecast on AI software demand 2026-07-23

The company , now expecting and , both above prior Wall Street expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management said demand is benefiting from AI-integrated software products , reinforcing the growth story in its software-focused businesses. Roper Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Application Software Sales Up Y/Y

Management said demand is benefiting from , reinforcing the growth story in its software-focused businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler trimmed its price target to $526 from $540, but kept an Overweight rating, suggesting the firm still sees meaningful upside from current levels.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $480.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $355.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $526.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $466.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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