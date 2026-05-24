Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,317 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,291 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $80,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 118,749 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $59,219,000 after acquiring an additional 75,675 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,553,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,273,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,221 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,053,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,340.9% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,943 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $507.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $472.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $326.94 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $348.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.96 and a 52-week high of $576.55.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.74%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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