Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,446 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 15,980 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,063 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,025 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $20,158,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,519 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $467.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ ROP opened at $360.59 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.96 and a 12 month high of $566.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $336.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.74%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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