Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,693 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,553,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,092,005 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,266,604,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,573 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,172,099,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,873,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,861,975 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $828,821,000 after buying an additional 184,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company's stock.

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Roper Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $375.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.96 and a 52 week high of $564.68. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $341.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.24%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Barclays lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $355.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $480.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $407.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $466.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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