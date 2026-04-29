Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,934 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 31,269 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Roper Technologies worth $57,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,553,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 62.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,585,732 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $790,789,000 after buying an additional 610,089 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 130.3% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 896,161 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $446,907,000 after buying an additional 507,083 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 131.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 750,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $374,416,000 after acquiring an additional 426,648 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $200,009,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $472.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ROP opened at $354.12 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $352.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $313.07 and a 1-year high of $584.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. Roper Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 22.74%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. acquired 1,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $501,844. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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